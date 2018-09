Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort pleads guilty; will cooperate with Russia investigation

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort pleaded guilty in a deal to resolve charges filed by special counsel Robert Mueller, and will cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigations.

CNBC informs that the deal came three days before the scheduled start of jury selection in U.S. District Court in Washington for Manafort’s second trial. The plea deal could ramp up the legal and political danger president Donald Trump is already facing, who is being investigated by Mueller for possible obstruction of justice.

Part of the deal states that Manafort must participate in interviews with investigators, provide documents and testify, if needed.

This is the latest guilty plea obtained by Mueller from Trump’s once-inner circle. The special counsel previously obtained guilty pleas to crimes from Trump’s ex-national security advisor Michael Flynn, campaign advisor George Papadopoulos and former Trump campaign official Rick Gates, who was a Manafort associate.

Last month, Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to charges brought by federal prosecutors in New York. Those included tax crimes and a campaign finance charge related to the hush money payment Cohen said he gave porn star Stormy Daniels in order to buy her silence about an affair she says she had with the president, ahead of the 2016 election.