Former United States goalkeeper Tim Howard becomes part owner of English club

Former United States goalkeeper Tim Howard has become part owner of Dagenham and Redbridge FC, a fifth tier football club in London.

Howard is part of a consortium that has taken over the London club. The purchase of the majority of shares in the club comes as the Victoria Road Football investment group prepares to launch Memphis 901 in the second-tier United Soccer League next year.

“Dagenham & Redbridge FC 2017 Ltd are very pleased to announce that Victoria Road Football, LLC, an American entity, have completed the purchase of the majority of the shares in the football club,” the club said in a statement.

“This deal sees Dagenham & Redbridge FC Ltd, which is the Full Members company limited by guarantee, retain their portion of Dagenham & Redbridge FC 2017 Ltd while Directors David Bennett and Stephen Thompson also retain their original holdings of the club.”

The statement added: “The new consortium, Victoria Road Football, LLC is a company led by Peter B. Freund, Craig Unger and former Premier League goalkeeper, Tim Howard. The group has already had a successful launch of professional soccer in Memphis, TN with the United Soccer League’s Memphis 901 FC, a division club.”

The statement closed by praising the 39-year old Colorado Rapids keeper’s experience in the Premier League. “His expansive career in English football playing in the Premier League for 13 years with Everton and Manchester United, will seamlessly complement the Dagenham & Redbridge management already in place.”