Forty two inmates found dead in prisons in Brazil after violence erupts

Forty two inmates were found dead at separate prisons in northern Brazil one day after 15 prisoners were killed during gang clashes.

Officials say that the latest deaths reported in Manaus, the capital of Amazonas state, all appeared to be the result of asphyxiation.

Prison staff discovered the victims during routine inspections at four different facilities.

According to officials, a task force was sent to “control the disturbances.”

The BBC reports that on Sunday, clashes broke out during visiting hours at Anísio Jobim Penitentiary Complex. Officials said the prisoners were stabbed with sharpened toothbrushes and strangled to death.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the violence over the weekend.

The mother of an inmate told a Brazilian newspaper: “It was total chaos. Everyone started to run, and everyone was pounding on the cell gates, at the doors and running down the corridors.”