Founder of coal company based in St. Louis dies in helicopter crash

Billionaire Chris Cline, the founder of Foresight Energy, a coal company based in St. Louis, was killed in a helicopter crash in the Bahamas.

KSDK reports that Cline was one of seven people to lose their lives when a helicopter went down in Walker’s Bay as they were traveling from the Bahamas to Florida.

The company Cline founded is considered to be one of the nation’s biggest coal companies. Their website lists their coal reserves at nearly 2.1 billion tons.

A Beckley, West Virginia newspaper quoted Gov. Jim Justice as saying that one of the people killed in the crash was Chris Cline, a “billionaire mining entrepreneur”, “coal tycoon” and “benefactor to southern West Virginia”.

The governor said: “West Virginia lost a superstar, without any question. A giving, good man. I just love him with all my soul… As governor, I will tell you we’ve lost a great West Virginian.”

CNBC reports that Bahamian police confirmed that seven people, four women and three men, died when the helicopter crashed near Grand Cay, in the Abaco Islands, on Thursday, while on its way to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Police didn’t release the names of the other victims.

Cline, raised in West Virginia, gave a lot of his personal wealth to various charities. In 2011, his foundation donated $5 million to West Virginia University’s medical school and athletic department.