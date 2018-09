Founder of nonprofit shot in carjacking near Forest Park

Tom Townsend, the founder of Pianos for People, was injured in an attempted carjacking on Tuesday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Authorities said Townsend was shot in the neck in the 700 block of South Skinker Boulevard, just west of Forest Park, around midnight. Family members said he will need reconstructive facial surgery, but is expected to survive.

Pianos for People, a local musical nonprofit, “connects people who need pianos with pianos who need people,” according to its description on their website. Townsend started the charity with his wife, Jeanne Townsend, after their son was killed in a car crash in 2012.

“Alex was an avid musician who are up playing music and going to concerts. Music always provided him with a creative outlet that too few young people have today,” the Pianos for People website says.

The nonprofit’s executive director, Sheena Duncan, encouraged anyone interested in showing support for Townsend to make a donation to Pianos for People.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the shooting and attempted carjacking to contact St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers toll free at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward. Tips can also be submitted through the CrimeStoppers website or app.