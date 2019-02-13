Four arrested after carjacking of elderly woman in St. Louis

St. Louis police arrested four people on Monday night who were running from a car that was stolen at gunpoint from an 81-year-old woman.

According to authorities, the woman was carjacked at around 2:40 p.m. in the 4200 block of Minnesota Avenue. She was not injured.

The incident took place in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood, in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the woman told police she was getting out of her car when a man approached and demanded her keys. She refused, and the man pulled a gun.

The woman proceeded to activate her victim’s alarm, and the man took the keys from her hand. He drove away in her vehicle.

At around 9 p.m. on Monday, police spotted the car traveling on Broadway near Interstate 55. They attempted to stop the car, but the driver sped away.

They caught up to it again near Mott Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, where four people were spotted running from the car. Police chased them and arrested them.

No details have been made available regarding the age or description of the suspects.