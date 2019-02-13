Four arrested after carjacking of elderly woman in St. Louis

St. Louis police arrested four people on Monday night who were running from a car that was stolen at gunpoint from an 81-year-old woman.
According to authorities, the woman was carjacked at around 2:40 p.m. in the 4200 block of Minnesota Avenue. She was not injured.
The incident took place in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood, in St. Louis.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the woman told police she was getting out of her car when a man approached and demanded her keys. She refused, and the man pulled a gun.
The woman proceeded to activate her victim’s alarm, and the man took the keys from her hand. He drove away in her vehicle.
At around 9 p.m. on Monday, police spotted the car traveling on Broadway near Interstate 55. They attempted to stop the car, but the driver sped away.
They caught up to it again near Mott Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, where four people were spotted running from the car. Police chased them and arrested them.
No details have been made available regarding the age or description of the suspects.
Cuatro detenidos tras robo de auto de adulta mayor en St. Louis
La policía de St. Louis arrestó a cuatro personas el lunes por la noche que huían de un automóvil que fue robado a punta de pistola de una mujer de 81 años.
Según las autoridades, el auto de la mujer le fue robado a las 2:40 p.m. En el bloque 4200 de la avenida Minnesota. Ella no resultó herida.
El incidente tuvo lugar en el barrio de Mount Pleasant, en St. Louis.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que la mujer le dijo a la policía que salía de su auto cuando un hombre se acercó y le exigió las llaves. Ella se negó, y el hombre sacó un arma.
La mujer procedió a activar la alarma de su víctima, y el hombre tomó las llaves de su mano. Se alejó en su vehículo.
Alrededor de las 9 p.m. el lunes, la policía vio que el automóvil viajaba en Broadway cerca de la carretera interestatal 55. Intentaron detener el automóvil, pero el conductor huyó.
Lo alcanzaron de nuevo cerca de Mott Street y Pennsylvania Avenue, donde se vio a cuatro personas corriendo desde el auto. La policía los persiguió y los arrestó.
No se han proporcionado detalles sobre la edad o la descripción de los sospechosos.