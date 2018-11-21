Four dead in Chicago hospital shooting

A Chicago police officer, two hospital workers and the gunman were all killed as a result of a shooting at Mercy Hospital in Chicago’s South Side.

Police identified the fallen officer as Samuel Jimenez, a young cop with less than two years with the department. Hospital officials said emergency room doctor Tamara O’Neal and first-year pharmacy resident Dayna Less were the other victims in the afternoon shooting.

The shooter was identified as 32-year-old Juan Lopez, was also killed in the incident.

Mayor Rahm Emmanuel called it a devastating moment for the city. “The city of Chicago lost a doctor, a pharmaceutical assistant, and a police officer all going about their day, all doing what they love,” Emanuel said. “This tears at the soul of our city.”

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said the incident started outside the hospital as an altercation between the gunman and O’Neal. An acquaintance of O’Neal arrived at the scene. And the gunman lifted his shirt, displaying a handgun before shooting at O’Neal.

USA Today reports that Lopez also fired shots at incoming police officers, who eventually engaged him for several minutes inside the hospital.

Less, the pharmacy resident, was shot as she walked out off an elevator.

Chicago Police mourned the loss of Jimenez. “Today, we mourn Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez. His heroic actions saved countless lives. He ran toward danger. He ran toward those shots. He ran into fire. Selflessly. Samuel Jimenez: altruism personified,” the organization said via Twitter.

Mercy Hospital and Medical Center is a 292-bed surgical Catholic teaching hospital that was established in 1852.