Four dead in Chicago hospital shooting

A Chicago police officer, two hospital workers and the gunman were all killed as a result of a shooting at Mercy Hospital in Chicago’s South Side.
Police identified the fallen officer as Samuel Jimenez, a young cop with less than two years with the department. Hospital officials said emergency room doctor Tamara O’Neal and first-year pharmacy resident Dayna Less were the other victims in the afternoon shooting.
The shooter was identified as 32-year-old Juan Lopez, was also killed in the incident.
Mayor Rahm Emmanuel called it a devastating moment for the city. “The city of Chicago lost a doctor, a pharmaceutical assistant, and a police officer all going about their day, all doing what they love,” Emanuel said. “This tears at the soul of our city.”
Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said the incident started outside the hospital as an altercation between the gunman and O’Neal. An acquaintance of O’Neal arrived at the scene. And the gunman lifted his shirt, displaying a handgun before shooting at O’Neal.
USA Today reports that Lopez also fired shots at incoming police officers, who eventually engaged him for several minutes inside the hospital.
Less, the pharmacy resident, was shot as she walked out off an elevator.
Chicago Police mourned the loss of Jimenez. “Today, we mourn Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez. His heroic actions saved countless lives. He ran toward danger. He ran toward those shots. He ran into fire. Selflessly. Samuel Jimenez: altruism personified,” the organization said via Twitter.
Mercy Hospital and Medical Center is a 292-bed surgical Catholic teaching hospital that was established in 1852.
Cuatro muertos en tiroteo en hospital de Chicago
Un oficial de la policía de Chicago, dos trabajadores del hospital y el pistolero murieron como resultado de un tiroteo en el Mercy Hospital en el lado sur de Chicago.
La policía identificó al oficial caído como Samuel Jiménez, un policía joven con menos de dos años en el departamento. Funcionarios del hospital dijeron que la doctora Tamara O’Neal y la residente de farmacia de primer año Dayna Less fueron las otras víctimas en el tiroteo de la tarde.
El tirador fue identificado como Juan López, de 32 años, también muerto en el incidente.
El alcalde Rahm Emmanuel lo calificó como un momento devastador para la ciudad. “La ciudad de Chicago perdió a un médico, a un asistente farmacéutico y a un oficial de policía que se ocuparon de su día, todos haciendo lo que aman”, dijo Emanuel. “Esto desgarra el alma de nuestra ciudad”.
El superintendente de policía Eddie Johnson dijo que el incidente comenzó fuera del hospital como un altercado entre el pistolero y O’Neal. Un conocido de O’Neal llegó a la escena. Y el hombre armado levantó su camisa, mostrando una pistola antes de disparar a O’Neal.
El diario USA Today informa que López también disparó contra los agentes de policía entrantes, quienes eventualmente lo enfrentaron durante varios minutos dentro del hospital.
Less, residente de farmacia, recibió un disparo cuando salía de un ascensor.
La policía de Chicago lamentó la pérdida de Jiménez. “Hoy, lloramos al oficial de policía de Chicago Samuel Jiménez. Sus acciones heroicas salvaron innumerables vidas. Corrió hacia el peligro. Corrió hacia esos tiros. Corrió hacia el fuego. Desinteresadamente Samuel Jiménez: altruismo personificado”, dijo la organización a través de Twitter.
Mercy Hospital and Medical Center es un hospital de enseñanza católica quirúrgica con 292 camas que se estableció en 1852.