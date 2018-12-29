Four people killed in St. Charles, suspect in custody

Four people were shot to death in a St. Charles home early on Saturday, and a suspect has been taken into custody following an overnight manhunt, authorities said Saturday morning.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting took place in the first block of Whetstone Drive, a residential area about a mile south of Interstate 70, just west of Muegge Road.
St. Charles police responded to a report of a man with a gun, shortly before midnight. When they arrived at the scene, they found multiple gunshot victims.
Responding officers saw a vehicle fleeing the scene. They stopped the car and the suspect fired several shots at police, who returned fire. No officers were injured, and the suspect fled on foot.
The suspect attempted to carjack a woman, stabbing her. Police said her injuries are not life-threatening.
Then began a seven hour manhunt, which ended when police found the suspect in a QuikTrip on First Capitol Dr. He was taken into custody at 7:26 a.m., and later to the hospital for injuries he sustained while fleeing police.
No information has been released about the suspect, the victims, or their relationship to one another.
Cuatro personas asesinadas en St. Charles, sospechoso bajo custodia
Cuatro personas fueron asesinadas a tiros en un hogar en St. Charles el sábado temprano y se detuvo a un sospechoso tras una persecución durante la noche, dijeron las autoridades el sábado por la mañana.
El Post-Dispatch de St. Louis informa que el tiroteo tuvo lugar en el primer bloque de Whetstone Drive, un área residencial a una milla al sur de la Interestatal 70, justo al oeste de Muegge Road.
La policía de St. Charles respondió a un informe de un hombre con un arma, poco antes de la medianoche. Cuando llegaron a la escena, encontraron múltiples víctimas de disparos.
Los oficiales que respondieron vieron un vehículo que huía de la escena. Detuvieron el auto y el sospechoso disparó varios tiros a la policía, que respondió al fuego. Ningún oficial resultó herido, y el sospechoso huyó a pie.
El sospechoso intentó robarle el auto a una mujer, apuñalándola en el proceso. La policía dijo que sus heridas no son potencialmente mortales.
Luego comenzó una persecución de siete horas, que terminó cuando la policía encontró al sospechoso en un QuikTrip en First Capitol Dr. Fue arrestado a las 7:26 a.m., y luego al hospital por las lesiones que sufrió mientras huía de la policía.
No se ha divulgado información sobre el sospechoso, las víctimas o su relación entre sí.