Four people killed in St. Charles, suspect in custody

Four people were shot to death in a St. Charles home early on Saturday, and a suspect has been taken into custody following an overnight manhunt, authorities said Saturday morning.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting took place in the first block of Whetstone Drive, a residential area about a mile south of Interstate 70, just west of Muegge Road.

St. Charles police responded to a report of a man with a gun, shortly before midnight. When they arrived at the scene, they found multiple gunshot victims.

Responding officers saw a vehicle fleeing the scene. They stopped the car and the suspect fired several shots at police, who returned fire. No officers were injured, and the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect attempted to carjack a woman, stabbing her. Police said her injuries are not life-threatening.

Then began a seven hour manhunt, which ended when police found the suspect in a QuikTrip on First Capitol Dr. He was taken into custody at 7:26 a.m., and later to the hospital for injuries he sustained while fleeing police.

No information has been released about the suspect, the victims, or their relationship to one another.