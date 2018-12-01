Four police officers indicted in beating of undercover colleague

A federal grand jury indicted three members of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department on charges of beating an undercover police officer during a 2017 protest. A fourth officer was accused of conspiring to cover up the incident.
The department of Justice announced the indictments in a statement Thursday.
“The indictment charges Officers Dustin Boone, 35, Bailey Colletta, 25, Randy Hays, 31, and Christopher Myers, 27, with various felony charges, including deprivation of constitutional rights, conspiracy to obstruct justice, destruction of evidence, and obstruction of justice.”
The indictment says that officers Boone, Hays and Myers inflicted “bodily injury” on an undercover officer identified in the court document only as “L.H.”, who has been with the force for 22 years. According to NPR, the beating of L.H. occurred “while he was compliant and not posing a threat to anyone.” The incident took place during a September 17, 2017, protest against the acquittal of a white police officer who was tried in the death of an African American suspect in 2011.
The indictment includes what appears to be text messages among the officers describing their plans to beat protesters.
The fourth officer, Bailey Colleta, is accused of aiding to cover up the incident by lying to the grand jury investigating the incident.
All four officers were suspended without pay, according to city officials. Each faces potential maximum penalties of at least 20 years in prison.
Cuatro policías acusados de golpear a colega encubierto
Un gran jurado federal acusó a tres miembros del Departamento de Policía Metropolitana de St. Louis por haber golpeado a un oficial de policía encubierto durante una protesta de 2017. Una cuarta oficial fue acusada de conspirar para encubrir el incidente.
El departamento de Justicia anunció las acusaciones en un comunicado el jueves.
“La acusación formal acusa a los oficiales Dustin Boone, de 35 años, Bailey Colletta, de 25, Randy Hays, de 31 y Christopher Myers, de 27, con varios cargos de delitos graves, incluida la privación de los derechos constitucionales, la conspiración para obstruir la justicia, la destrucción de pruebas y la obstrucción de la justicia”.
La acusación formal dice que los agentes Boone, Hays y Myers infligieron “lesiones corporales” a un agente encubierto identificado en el documento judicial solo como “L.H.”, quien ha estado con la fuerza durante 22 años. Según NPR, la golpiza de LH se produjo “mientras cumplía y no representaba una amenaza para nadie”. El incidente tuvo lugar el 17 de septiembre de 2017, protesta contra la absolución de un oficial de policía blanco que fue juzgado por la muerte de Un sospechoso afroamericano en 2011.
La acusación incluye lo que parecen ser mensajes de texto entre los oficiales que describen sus planes para vencer a los manifestantes.
La cuarta oficial, Bailey Colleta, está acusada de ayudar a encubrir el incidente mintiendo al gran jurado que investiga el incidente.
Los cuatro oficiales fueron suspendidos sin paga, según los funcionarios de la ciudad. Cada uno enfrenta posibles penas máximas de al menos 20 años de prisión.