Four police officers indicted in beating of undercover colleague

A federal grand jury indicted three members of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department on charges of beating an undercover police officer during a 2017 protest. A fourth officer was accused of conspiring to cover up the incident.

The department of Justice announced the indictments in a statement Thursday.

“The indictment charges Officers Dustin Boone, 35, Bailey Colletta, 25, Randy Hays, 31, and Christopher Myers, 27, with various felony charges, including deprivation of constitutional rights, conspiracy to obstruct justice, destruction of evidence, and obstruction of justice.”

The indictment says that officers Boone, Hays and Myers inflicted “bodily injury” on an undercover officer identified in the court document only as “L.H.”, who has been with the force for 22 years. According to NPR, the beating of L.H. occurred “while he was compliant and not posing a threat to anyone.” The incident took place during a September 17, 2017, protest against the acquittal of a white police officer who was tried in the death of an African American suspect in 2011.

The indictment includes what appears to be text messages among the officers describing their plans to beat protesters.

The fourth officer, Bailey Colleta, is accused of aiding to cover up the incident by lying to the grand jury investigating the incident.

All four officers were suspended without pay, according to city officials. Each faces potential maximum penalties of at least 20 years in prison.