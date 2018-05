Fourth Mexican journalist killed so far in 2018

Radio news host Juan Carlos Huerta was shot dead on Tuesday morning as he was driving a way from his home in Villahermosa, the capital Tabasco, a state in southern Mexico.

Huerta hosted a television program and was the director of a radio station in Tabasco.

Arturo Núñez, the state governor, said the killing was not a robbery and was likely linked to Huerta’s work as a journalist. “They apparently went to execute him,” the governor said.

Huerta is the fourth journalist to be killed in Mexico so far in 2018. His assassination also comes as journalists across Mexico prepared to mark the first anniversary of the murder of Javier Valdez, who was a popular reporter in Sinaloa.

Valdez founded Ríodoce, a news publication which covered crime and corruption in his home state, which has been in the midst of a power struggle between drug cartels since the extradition of crime boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

Valdez was pulled from his car on May 15, 2017 at midday, and shot 12 times. His suspected killer was detained last month.

Huerta is the 10th journalist killed since Valdez’s death a year ago.

Jan-Albert Hootsen, the Mexico representative for the Committee to Protect Journalists, said that “impunity continues to incentivize the killers.”

In the most recent Reporters Without Borders World Press Freedom index, Mexico was ranked 147, only one spot ahead of Russia.

The war on drugs, which has engulfed the country in a spiral of violence since it was launched a decade ago, has proven deadly to journalists, and has made the country as unsafe for reporters as Syria, according to the Reporters Without Borders index.