Fourth of July celebrations return to St. Louis riverfront

Fourth of July festivities returned to the Gateway Arch for the first time in four years, as thousands of people filled downtown St. Louis to watch the fireworks on the riverfront.

Renovations to the Gateway Arch National Park were completed earlier this week, in time for what has been traditionally the park’s biggest day since the event began in 1981.

Residents and visitors endured a hot day and night that began with the VP Parade downtown with marching bands and floats and was followed by a performance by the St. Louis Symphonic Orchestra. A fireworks display capped off the celebrations shorty after 9:30 p.m.

The Fourth of July show had been held in Forest Park while enhancements were made to the Gateway Arch. The $380 million, five-year project consisted of building a new entrance to connect the monument with downtown St. Louis. The museum and the Arch grounds were also renovated.

The festivities will continue on Friday and Saturday, with several concerts at the Arch grounds.