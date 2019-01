France activates no-deal plan on Brexit

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said a no-deal Brexit looks “less and less unlikely” and has launched a contingency plan to prepare for it.

Philippe said laws had to be passed and millions invested in French ports and airports, after the UK Parliament rejected the withdrawal agreement.

An European Union official will now visit all 27 capitals to co-ordinate no-deal plans.

Some EU countries with close ties to the UK have already begun preparing for its departure on March 29, without a deal.

European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas, said: “We are taking this very seriously now as the possibility of a no-deal Brexit is becoming more possible after Tuesday night. This is work which is ongoing and it’s developing fully. We are not taking any chances.”

The BBC reports that Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and UK Prime Minister Theresa May had texted each other since her defeat in Parliament on Tuesday, but they had not spoken.

Meanwhile, Germany’s Economy Minister, Peter Altmeier, has warned that “everyone in Europe would lose” from the UK leaving without an agreement.