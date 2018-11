France criticizes Trump’s behavior on Paris attacks anniversary

A French government spokesman said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump should have shown “common decency” and mourn the anniversary of the deadly attacks in Paris, instead of attacking French president Emmanuel Macron.

In five posts sent on the same day France marked the anniversary of the 2015 attacks that killed 130 people, Trump blasted France over its near defeat to Germany in two world wars, its wine industry and President Emmanuel Macron’s approval ratings.

French government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux was critical of Trump’s Twitter posts. “Yesterday was November 13, we were marking the murder of 130 of our people. So I’ll reply in English: ‘common decency’ would have been appropriate.”

Reuters reports that Trump posted the tweets after returning to Washington from a weekend in Paris to commemorate ate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One. American media called the visit “rocky” as Trump seemed alienated from other European leaders, such as Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Trump criticized Macron’s calls for a European army, tweeting: “It was Germany in World Wars One & Two – How did that work out for France? They were starting to learn German in Paris before the U.S. came along. Pay for NATO or not!”.