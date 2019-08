France tells UK: no new Brexit deal

After German Chancellor Angela Merkel challenged Britain on Wednesday to come up with alternatives to the Irish border backstop within 30 days, French President Emmanuel Macron warned that there would be no renegotiation of the Brexit deal.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who assumed the position with the primary goal of delivering Brexit, has said that the UK will leave the European Union on Oct. 31 with or without a deal, but called on European leaders to renegotiate the divorce deal.

According to Reuters, Johnson is betting that the threat of “no-deal” Brexit turmoil will convince Merkel and Macron, Europe’s most powerful leaders, that the EU should do a last-minute deal to suit his demands.

And Johnson sure had hope to believe this could be a fruitful approach, as he had dinner with Merkel and statements by both leader signaled a possible commitment on the Irish backstop.

However, just an hour after Merkel spoke, Macron said the demands made by Johnson were not workable as they currently stood. Johnson will meet Macron in Paris on Thursday.

Johnson is seeing his options diminish as he has only 10 weeks left until the scheduled departure, and the Eu has repeatedly said it will not renegotiate the Withdrawal Agreement — which includes the Irish backstop — and that it will stand behind member state Ireland.