France urges Iran to go back to Nuclear Pact standards, China criticizes US pressure

France urged Iran on Tuesday to rapidly go back to Nuclear Deal standards, after breaching them for the first time, as world powers try to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran and get both parties back on the negotiating table.

Meanwhile, China, also a signatory of the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal, said it regretted Iran’s move but urged all parties to exercise restraint and criticized U.S. policy of increasing pressure on Iran as the “root cause of the current tensions.”

Iran announced on Monday that it had amassed more low-enriched uranium than permitted under the deal, which was confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency, a United Nations nuclear watchdog, which monitors Iran’s nuclear program under the deal.

U.S. President Donald Trump denounced Iran’s move, saying the Middle Easter nation was “playing with fire.”

However, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the move was not a violation of the accord, since Iran was exercising its right to respond to the U.S. leaving the agreement last year.

European powers Britain, France and Germany said they will not trigger a dispute resolution mechanism enshrined in the deal that could lead to the reimposition of United Nations sanctions, for now.

A European diplomat, when asked about the issue, said: “Not for now. We want to defuse the crisis.”