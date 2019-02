Fraud ring targeted St. Louis’ Bank of America customers

Three men have been charged in connection to a fraud ring that targeted some Bank of America customers residing in the St. Louis area.

KMOV reports that Omar Leigh, Kolley Touray and Ebrima Gaba Jobe were charged federally in connection with the case. According to federal authorities, the men used personal information purchased off the “dark web” to defraud bank customers.

Among the information purchased were customer names, Social Security numbers, account numbers, passwords, dates of birth, addresses, and telephone numbers.

With the personal information, the group was then able to order new bank cards for existing Bank of America customers.

The cards were sent directly to the mailboxes of the victims. The men are also accused of showing up at their victims’ mailboxes to pick up the cards. They were able to track the shipments using the USPS’ “informed delivery” program.

Assistant US Attorney Tracy Berry is prosecuting the case.