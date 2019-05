French police arrest Lyon bombing suspects

French police arrested four people after a bomb exploded in Lyon last Friday, inuring 13 people.

The BBC reports that the device, packed with screws and ball bearings, detonated outside a bakery on Friday afternoon.

According to prosecutors, a 24-year-old man is the suspected bomber. Another man and a woman were also reportedly detained.

Police were on the hunt for a man seen cycling near the scene of the blast wearing a balaclava and rucksack.

Anti-terrorist prosecutors are leading the investigation in coordination with Lyon police and France’s internal security service, the DGSI.

French media are reporting that one suspect is an IT student of Algerian nationality. According to local press, the second suspect is a minor who attends a school in the city. The other man and woman arrested are reportedly the parents of one of the suspects.

Last week, police released a picture from CCTV footage of a person they believe carried out the bombing.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.