Fundraiser for St. Louis Society for the Blind put together in NHL ref’s honor

Plenty of Blues fans were furious about Wednesday night’s missed call in the game against San Jose, but one Chesterfield resident was eager to help the “blind” ref.
KMOV reports that the controversy started when San Jose’s Timo Meier knocked the puck with his hand in front of the Blues goal, in an obvious violation that was not reviewed by replay and became the goal difference that put San Jose ahead in the series.
On Thursday morning, a GoFundMe account was made in honor of the NHL referee Marc Joannette, the official closest to the hand pass that gave the Sharks the game-winning goal in overtime.
John Randall, who started the campaign, is looking to raise $7,000 for the St. Louis Society for the Blind and Visually Impaired.
While most Blues fans must be livid with the referees of the game, at least their missed call could end up helping many people in need.
Recaudación de fondos para Sociedad de Ciegos de St. Louis organizada en honor de árbitro de la NHL
Muchos fanáticos de Blues estaban furiosos por la llamada perdida del miércoles por la noche en el juego contra San José, pero un residente de Chesterfield estaba ansioso por ayudar al árbitro “ciego”.
KMOV informa que la controversia comenzó cuando Timo Meier de San José golpeó el disco con la mano delante del gol de Blues, en una obvia violación que no fue revisada por la repetición y se convirtió en la diferencia de goles que puso a San José adelante en la serie.
El jueves por la mañana, se hizo una cuenta de GoFundMe en honor al árbitro de la NHL Marc Joannette, el oficial más cercano al pase de mano que le dio a los Sharks el gol del juego en tiempo extra.
John Randall, quien comenzó la campaña, está buscando recaudar $ 7,000 para la Sociedad para Ciegos e Impedidos Visuales de St. Louis.
Si bien la mayoría de los fanáticos de Blues deben estar furiosos con los árbitros del juego, al menos su llamada perdida podría terminar ayudando a muchas personas necesitadas.