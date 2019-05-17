Fundraiser for St. Louis Society for the Blind put together in NHL ref’s honor

Plenty of Blues fans were furious about Wednesday night’s missed call in the game against San Jose, but one Chesterfield resident was eager to help the “blind” ref.

KMOV reports that the controversy started when San Jose’s Timo Meier knocked the puck with his hand in front of the Blues goal, in an obvious violation that was not reviewed by replay and became the goal difference that put San Jose ahead in the series.

On Thursday morning, a GoFundMe account was made in honor of the NHL referee Marc Joannette, the official closest to the hand pass that gave the Sharks the game-winning goal in overtime.

John Randall, who started the campaign, is looking to raise $7,000 for the St. Louis Society for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

While most Blues fans must be livid with the referees of the game, at least their missed call could end up helping many people in need.