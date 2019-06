Funeral arrangements announced for officer killed on Sunday

The St. Louis community continues to mourn the death of Officer Michael Langsdorf, who was killed on Sunday after responding to a call about an individual attempting to pass a bad check at a Wellston market in North St. Louis County.

Fox 2 reports that authorities announced on Monday that his killer, 26-year-old Bonette Kymbrelle Meeks was charged with murder. Meeks, who confessed to the crime, was jailed without bond.

Meanwhile, fellow police officers have maintained a 24-hour watch over his body. A makeshift memorial outside North County Police Cooperative Headquarters has grown as the community accompanies the officers in their grief. Fellow policemen decorated a police cruiser in honor of Langsdorf.

The local news source reports that his memorial has seen visitors all day, from people who knew Langsdorf, as well as from strangers.

On Monday, police and firefighters saluted and escorted his remains from the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office to the funeral home.

The funeral arrangements for Officer Langsdorf will be held during the weekend and early next week.

Visitation

Sunday, June 30, 2019

12 pm-6 pm

Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary

6464 Chippewa Street

St. Louis, Missouri 63109

Funeral Service

Monday, July 1, 2019

10 am

Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis

4431 Lindell Blvd.

St. Louis, Missouri 63108

Interment

(Immediately following Funeral Service)

Resurrection Cemetery

6901 MacKenzie Road

St. Louis, Missouri 63123