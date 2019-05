Future of only Missouri abortion clinic in judge’s hands

A St. Louis judge holds in his hands the future of the only remaining abortion clinic in the state.

Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer heard an hour of arguments on Thursday at Planned Parenthood’s request, which is advocating for a restraining order that would prohibit the state from allowing the St. Louis clinic’s license to lapse. The annual license expires on Friday.

KMOV reports that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has said it may not renew the license. The agency cited concerns that include compromised patient safety and violations of state laws and regulations.

However, Planned Parenthood argues that Missouri is “weaponizing” the licensing process. They note that if the license is not renewed, Missouri would become the first state without a functioning abortion clinic since the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion.

According to the local news source, the health department said inspections in March uncovered deficiencies. The agency cited “at least one incident in which patient safety was gravely compromised.” It also cited “at least one incident in which women remained pregnant,” and an alleged failure to obtain “informed consent.” However, the department did not elaborate on those allegations.