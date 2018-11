G20 leaders arrive in Argentina, communique proves difficult

G20 leaders have arrived in Argentina ahead of the summit scheduled to begin on Friday in capital Buenos Aires. However, the communique has proved particularly difficult as world leaders were struggling to reach agreement on major issues including trade, migration and climate change.

“This is not a good year for multilateralism,” said a German government source about talks on a final communique that the leaders are due to issue at the end of their meeting on Saturday. The negotiations are “very, very difficult,” Reuters quoted the official as saying.

Member leaders are expected to clash particularly with president Donald Trump over the issues of trade and global warming, as the American president expressed skepticism of man-made global warming earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, financial and commodities markets are closely watching the outcome of the summit, especially that of the meeting between Trump and Chinese president Xi Jingping on Saturday.

A G20 official involved in drafting the communique said that the “really thorny issues” of “trade, climate, migrants, refugees, multilateralism, steel… remain without agreement.”

Trump said on Thursday he was open to a trae deal with China but was not sure he wanted one.