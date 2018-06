G7 summit to take place as allies are more divided than ever over trade war

As leaders of seven of the richest nations on the planet meet in Canada for a summit on Thursday, tensions among them have not been at its highest in the groups’s 42-year history, as U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on Canada and the European Union.

French president Emmanuel Macron, who was famously warm to Trump in his last visit to the United States, said that the other G7 nations should remain “polite” and productive but warned that “no leader is forever.”

“In this environment, above all we always have to stay polite, stay productive and try to convince, to keep the United States on board because they are our historical ally and we need them,” said Macron at a news conference held with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in Ottawa.

Trudeau’s relationship with Trump is also frosty, as the Canadian Prime Minister expressed “disappointment” towards Trump’s tariffs on Canadian steel.

Another of Trump’s ex best-friends, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is expected to press the American president on trade, but taking a less confrontational approach than its G7 peers. Trump had said ahead of the summit that he would raise the issue of U.S. car imports with Abe at a meeting in Washington.

However, there is still a silver lining among the G7 leaders, as all of them have expressed support for the upcoming summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

“We’ll all be behind him to support this essential initial initiative in the fight for global denuclearization,” Macron said.