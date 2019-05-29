“Game of Thrones” star getting treatment

“Game of Thrones” actor Kit Harington is undergoing treatment after the end of the HBO television series in which he starred as Jon Snow, his representative said on Tuesday.
A representative for the British actor said in a statement: “Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.”
Reuters reports that the statement did not give details of his issues, but The New York Post’s “Page Six” column said Harington was affected by the ending of the show and was being treated for stress, exhaustion and alcohol use.
Page Six said that Harington checked into a clinic in the United States several weeks before the TV show came to an end on May 19.
The finale attracted a record viewership of 19.3 million in the United States alone.
Estrella de “Juego de Tronos” recibe tratamiento
El actor de “Game of Thrones” Kit Harington está siendo sometido a un tratamiento después del final de la serie de televisión de HBO en la que interpretó a Jon Snow, dijo el martes su representante.
Un representante del actor británico dijo en una declaración: “Kit ha decidido utilizar esta pausa en su agenda como una oportunidad para pasar un tiempo en un retiro de bienestar para trabajar en algunos asuntos personales”.
Reuters informa que la declaración no dio detalles de sus problemas, pero la columna “Seis” de The New York Post dijo que Harington se vio afectado por el final del programa y que estaba recibiendo tratamiento por estrés, agotamiento y consumo de alcohol.
Page Six dijo que Harington se registró en una clínica en los Estados Unidos varias semanas antes de que el programa de televisión finalizara el 19 de mayo.
El final atrajo una audiencia récord de 19,3 millones solo en los Estados Unidos.