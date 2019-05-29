“Game of Thrones” star getting treatment

“Game of Thrones” actor Kit Harington is undergoing treatment after the end of the HBO television series in which he starred as Jon Snow, his representative said on Tuesday.

A representative for the British actor said in a statement: “Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.”

Reuters reports that the statement did not give details of his issues, but The New York Post’s “Page Six” column said Harington was affected by the ending of the show and was being treated for stress, exhaustion and alcohol use.

Page Six said that Harington checked into a clinic in the United States several weeks before the TV show came to an end on May 19.

The finale attracted a record viewership of 19.3 million in the United States alone.