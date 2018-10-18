Garth Brooks will start North American tour in St. Louis

Garth Brooks, one of country music’s biggest stars has chosen St. Louis as the city to start his 2019 North American stadium tour. He will play at the Dome at America’s Center.
So far, he has announced only three shows. The second one will be in Glendale, Arizona, and he thanked the Kraft Family in New England, saying that will give away the location of another show. The rest of the dates are still to be announced.
KICK FM reports that Brooks also revealed during a press conference at the Country Music Hall of Fame that there will be 30 stadiums played during the tour, with 10 to 12 a year.
Fox 2 reports that the St. Louis show will be in the spring of next year. There are five cities on the tour on sale before Christmas.
“I can’t think of how much joy it brings me to say St. Louis. We were lucky enough to have multiple shows there in the comeback tour. It was just beautiful. Just night after night. A love fest. If there ever was a show, that as an artist, you would personally ask people to show up for; it would be St. Louis. That is going to start it all for us,” said Brooks.
Varnell Enterprises representatives say that further details about the tour will be released at a al later date.
Garth Brooks comenzará gira por América del Norte en St. Louis
Garth Brooks, una de las estrellas más importantes de la música country, eligió a St. Louis como la ciudad para comenzar su gira por el estadio norteamericano 2019. Jugará en el Dome en el Centro de América.
Hasta el momento, ha anunciado sólo tres shows. El segundo será en Glendale, Arizona, y agradeció a la familia Kraft en Nueva Inglaterra, y dijo que eso revelaría la ubicación de otro espectáculo. El resto de fechas aún están por anunciarse.
KICK FM informa que Brooks también reveló durante una conferencia de prensa en el Country Music Hall of Fame que habrá 30 estadios en la gira, de 10 a 12 por año.
Fox 2 informa que el show de St. Louis será en la primavera del próximo año. Hay cinco ciudades en el tour en venta antes de Navidad.
“No puedo pensar en cuánta alegría me da la pena decir San Luis. Tuvimos la suerte de tener múltiples espectáculos allí en la gira de regreso. Fue simplemente hermoso. Solo noche tras noche. Un festival de amor. Si alguna vez hubo un espectáculo, que como artista, personalmente le pediría a la gente que se presente; sería San Luis. Eso lo va a comenzar todo para nosotros “, dijo Brooks.
Los representantes de Varnell Enterprises dicen que más detalles sobre la gira se darán a conocer en una fecha posterior.