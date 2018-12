Gas drops below $2 a gallon in and around St. Louis area

According to GasBuddy, a tech company that operates apps and websites based on finding real-time fuel prices, you can find numerous gas stations on the west side of the Mississippi with a price per gallon below $2.

According to what KMOV reports, the price for a gallon of gas can be found as low as $1.78 in South St. Louis County at Costco and Sam’s Club near Big Bend and I-44.

The reason for this drop in price comes as US crude oil fell below $50 a barrel on Thursday, for the first time in more than a year.

Oil’s recent slide has shaved more than a third off its price. Crude fell more than 1% Thursday to as low as $49.41 a barrel. The last time oil closed below $50 was in October 4, 2017.

Missouri had the second-lowest price for a gallon of gas in the country, staying at $2.13 as of 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Meanwhile, no gas stations in Southern Illinois were offering prices below $2. According to the price-tracking website, Illinois ranked 24th in the country for the price of gas, with the average per gallon at $2.40.