Gas station employees kick woman, protests and arrests ensue

Two gas station employees were taken into police custody after a video of them kicking a woman in front of their convenience store went viral on Tuesday. Emergency Services responded to the scene.

The incident took place at the Gas Mart located at Goodfellow and Delmar.

The confrontation was taped and posted on Facebook, spurring a protest on Tuesday afternoon that continued into the evening with several dozens of people blocking access to the gas station. Protesters used their cars to block access to the gas pumps while shouting “”shut it down”.

Cat Daniels, the founder of the nonprofit Pot Bangerz, told the St. Louis Post Dispatch: “He put his foot up and put that lady on her back. Is she not human? Let the police come get her if you feel like that’s what you need to do.”

In the video, two men can be seen and heard telling 37-year-old Kelli Adams to leave where she is standing in front of the store. One of them kicks her to the ground, then both men go back to the store. Some seconds later, the other man comes back outside and also kicks the woman.

Protest organizer, Rev. Darryl Gray, said the protest was not just about the incident.

“It was wrong, it was deplorable, it was inexcusable. The black community has been disrespected by these kinds of stores. Ninety-nine percent of their profit comes from the black community, but where do you reinvest?… They don’t live here, they don’t go to school in our community, they only take from our community. This isn’t new,” he told the Post-Dispatch.

CAIR Missouri representative Faizan Syed, attended the protest to “make things right.”

“That’s not how you treat people,” Syed said. “The owners need to do more to build a relationship with the community. When I asked if they’d done a back-to-school drive or anything, the answer was ‘no.’… the neighbors feel disrespected and profiled, and the culture needs to change.”

The two gas station employees were taken into police custody.

Gas Mart issued an apology later in the day, and company representatives appeared in person to apologize to Adams.

“On behalf of the entire Gas Mart family, we want to extend our sincerest apologies for the negative experience that has occurred at our location 5745 Delmar Blvd,” the statement read.

“Gas Mart does NOT condone this kind of behavior nor is it tolerated. We will take all the appropriate measures needed to assure an incident like this does not happen again. Encounters of violence will not be tolerated at ANY capacity at any of our locations.”

Adams thanked representatives for the apology but she expressed her desire to see the store shut down.