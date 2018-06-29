German chancellor Angela Merkel says Europe’s migration crisis is “make-or-break” for the EU

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that the future of the European Union depends on finding a diplomatic answer to the current migration crisis.
Merkel’s remarks were part of her government declaration before the German Congress, ahead of a meeting in Brussels with other EU leaders, where they met Thursday and will continue talks on Friday regarding immigration and refugees coming from African countries into the European Union.
“Europe faces many challenges, but that of migration could become the make-or-break one for the EU,” said Merkel in her address.
“Either we manage it, so others in Africa believe that we are guided by values and believe in multilateralism, not unilateralism, or nobody will believe any longer in the system of values that has made us strong… That is why it is so important,” she added.
A European agreement would not only benefit Merkel as a European leader, but as a German leader, since her coalition government hangs currently in the balance over the immigration hot topic. Merkel’s coalition partner, Bavaria’s Christian Social Union (CSU), has given her until the end of the summit to come with a solution that alleviates the burden of immigration on Germany.
Germany, Europe’s largest economy, has received more migrants than any other European country. Since 2014, Merkel has welcomed around 1.6 million migrants.
Canciller alemana, Angela Merkel, dice que crisis migratoria de Europa es “decisiva” para la UE
La canciller alemana, Angela Merkel, dijo el jueves que el futuro de la Unión Europea depende de encontrar una respuesta diplomática a la actual crisis migratoria.
Las declaraciones de Merkel fueron parte de la declaración de su gobierno ante el Congreso alemán, antes de una reunión en Bruselas con otros líderes de la UE, donde se reunieron el jueves y continuarán el viernes las conversaciones sobre inmigración y refugiados provenientes de países africanos hacia la Unión Europea.
“Europa se enfrenta a muchos desafíos, pero la migración podría convertirse en la clave para la UE”, dijo Merkel en su discurso.
“O lo resolvemos, para que otros en África continúen creyendo que nos guiamos por valores y que creemos en el multilateralismo, no en el unilateralismo, o nadie creerá más en el sistema de valores que nos ha hecho fuertes … Por eso es tan importante”, añadió.
Un acuerdo europeo no solo beneficiaría a Merkel como líder europea, sino como líder alemán, ya que su coalición de gobierno actualmente se encuentra en la balanza sobre el tema candente de la inmigración. El socio de la coalición de Merkel, la Unión Social Cristiana de Bavaria (CSU), le ha otorgado hasta el final de la cumbre para ofrecer una solución que alivie la carga de la inmigración en Alemania.
Alemania, la economía más grande de Europa, ha recibido más inmigrantes que cualquier otro país europeo. Desde 2014, Merkel le ha abierto las puertas a alrededor de 1,6 millones de migrantes.