German chancellor Angela Merkel says Europe’s migration crisis is “make-or-break” for the EU

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that the future of the European Union depends on finding a diplomatic answer to the current migration crisis.

Merkel’s remarks were part of her government declaration before the German Congress, ahead of a meeting in Brussels with other EU leaders, where they met Thursday and will continue talks on Friday regarding immigration and refugees coming from African countries into the European Union.

“Europe faces many challenges, but that of migration could become the make-or-break one for the EU,” said Merkel in her address.

“Either we manage it, so others in Africa believe that we are guided by values and believe in multilateralism, not unilateralism, or nobody will believe any longer in the system of values that has made us strong… That is why it is so important,” she added.

A European agreement would not only benefit Merkel as a European leader, but as a German leader, since her coalition government hangs currently in the balance over the immigration hot topic. Merkel’s coalition partner, Bavaria’s Christian Social Union (CSU), has given her until the end of the summit to come with a solution that alleviates the burden of immigration on Germany.

Germany, Europe’s largest economy, has received more migrants than any other European country. Since 2014, Merkel has welcomed around 1.6 million migrants.