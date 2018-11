Germany tries former SS guard at Stutthof camp

A former SS guard is being tried in Germany accused of complicity mass murder at a Nazi death camp during World War Two.

94-year-old Johann Rehbogen served as a guard in the Stutthof camp in what is now northern Poland, from June 1942 to September 1944. Yet, because he was not yet 21 at the time of his service in the Nazi military, he is being tried in a juvenile court in Munster, western Germany.

Rehbogen faces a sentence of 15 years if convicted, but he’s unlikely to spend any time in prison because of his advanced age.

The BBC reports that the defendant, along with another former SS guard, is suspected of involvement in the murder of hundreds of people at the camp. According to a court press release, the crimes include the use of Zyklon B poison gas to kill more than 100 Polish prisoners, at least 77 wounded Soviet prisoners-of-war, and an unknown number of Jewish prisoners said to be “probably several hundred.”

Rehbogen was captured by the US Army after the war but returned to civilian life. He was questioned by police last year but denied knowing about atrocities in the camp. The prosecutor in the case, Andreas Brendel, told AFP news agency that “Germany owes it to the families and victims to prosecute these Nazi crimes even today. That is a legal and moral question.”

More than 65,000 people died in Stutthof before it was liberated by the Soviet Army on 9 May 1945. From June 1944 until the liberation, prisoners were murdered in a gas chamber.