Germany’s Foreign Minister advocates for a Europe independent from US

Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in an op-ed for German newspaper Handelsblatt that Europe should act as a counterpoint to an unpredictable and unreliable United States.

In the piece titled “A New World Order,” Maas said that Europe should increase defense spending in order to become more independent from the United States, instead of waiting for Trump’s presidency to end.

“It is in our own interest to strengthen the European part of the North Atlantic Alliance. Not because Donald Trump is always setting new percentage targets, but because we can no longer rely on Washington to the same extent.”

Increased defense spending, according to Maas, would secure Europe’s position as a global power. “Where the USA crosses the line, we Europeans must form a counterweight – as difficult as that can be. That is also what balance is about,” he wrote.

Maas’ remarks come at a relevant moment since Europe and the United States have been drifting further and further apart due to the Trump administration’s actions. Trump has criticized repeatedly his European allies on topics such as defense and immigration, and Europe and Trump have stark differences regarding the Iran Nuclear deal.

Maas’ comments echo and go further than Chancellor Angela Merkel’s remarks in May 2017 about the unreliability of its allies. “The times in which [Germany] could fully rely on others are partly over,” she said. “We Europeans really have to take our destiny into our own hands.”