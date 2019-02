“Get out of Syria,” Iran tells United States

Senior Iranian figures said on Wednesday that Syria is a top foreign policy for the Asian country and that American troops should withdraw, as planned by U.S. president Donald Trump.

Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that “whether they want to or not, the Americans must leave Syria.”

“Now 90 percent of Syrian soil is under the control of the government [of president Bashar al-Assad] and the rest will be soon be freed by the Syrian army,” Velayati added during a meeting with Syria’s Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem in Tehran.

Reuters reports that president Hassan Rouhani told Moualem that peace in Syria was a priority. “One of the important regional and foreign policy goals of the Islamic Republic is the stability and complete security of Syria.”

“And establishing normal conditions in Syria and the return of the people of this country to their normal lives.”

Moualem was in Tehran before meeting the leaders of Russia, Turkey and Iran in the town of Sochi, on February 14, to discuss Syria.