“Ghost Ship” warehouse operators plead no contest to involuntary manslaughter in fire that killed 36 people

The two men responsible for the operation of the “Ghost Ship”, a warehouse in Oakland converted into an artists’ residence, pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter charges on Tuesday. Prosecutors had accused them of creating a “fire trap” after 36 people died in a fire on December 2016.

The Los Angeles Times reports that 47-year-old Derick Ion Almena, the property manager who converted the warehouse into an artists’ residence and underground concert venue was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Max Harris, the “creative director” who organized the concert that took place the night of the fire, was sentenced to 10 years.

The two men will serve a split sentence. Almena will serve nine years in custody and the final three under supervised release. Harris will spend six years in custody and four under supervised release, according to Alameda County Assistant District Attorney Teresa Drenick.

However, this is seen as an injustice by relatives and friends of the 36 victims. David Gregory, who lost his 20-year-old daughter Michela Gregory, told reporters: “That’s 36 lives, you know. We wanted fair justice, and we didn’t get it.”

The “Ghost Ship” fire was one of the deadliest in the history of california. It broke out during a concert on Dec. 2, 2016, trapping scores of attendees inside. All 36 victims died of smoke inhalation, according to coroner’s reports.