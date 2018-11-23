Gibraltar feud between Spain and Britain prevents EU from clearing Brexit

The European Union is struggling to agree on Gibraltar before a Brexit summit. Spain’s last-minute objection over Gibraltar prevented the European body on Friday from clearing the last hurdle before a leaders’ summit on Sunday is due to endorse the Brexit deal with Britain.
Reuters reports that a meeting in Brussels of national negotiators of the 27 EU states staying on together after Brexit ended with no agreement on Gibraltar after nearly three hours. “The work continues,” one diplomatic source said.
British Prime Minister Theresa May and the leaders of the 27 countries remaining in the European Union are looking to rubber-stamp the draft agreement on the exit of Britain and the accompanying political declaration on future ties.
May is scheduled to arrive for more talks with the head of the EU’s executive, Jean-Claude Juncker, in Brussels late Saturday, hours before the summit is due to start.
May’s spokeswoman said in London that she would work with the Spanish government on the Gibraltar dispute.
Spain has asked for changes to Britain’s legal withdrawal treaty and the accompanying political declaration to make clear any decisions about Gibraltar would only be taken with Madrid.
Spain wants a commitment from Britain in writing before Sunday’s summit, in which the British government supports the inclusion of clarifications on the status of Gibraltar in the Brexit package.
“We want to see that commitment in writing,” said Spanish Secretary of State for the European Union Luis Marco Aguiriano. “When we have that declaration in writing with the other documents… the prime minister will make a decision.”
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday Spain would be against the Brexit package on Sunday if it is not changed.
Disputa por Gibraltar entre España y Gran Bretaña supone obstáculo para Brexit
La Unión Europea está luchando para ponerse de acuerdo sobre Gibraltar antes de una cumbre del Brexit. La objeción de último minuto de España sobre Gibraltar impidió que el viernes el organismo europeo despejara el último obstáculo antes de que una cumbre de líderes el domingo deba respaldar el acuerdo Brexit con Gran Bretaña.
Reuters informa que una reunión en Bruselas de negociadores nacionales de los 27 estados de la UE que permanecieron juntos después de que Brexit terminó sin acuerdo sobre Gibraltar después de casi tres horas. “El trabajo continúa”, dijo una fuente diplomática.
La primera ministra británica, Theresa May, y los líderes de los 27 países que permanecen en la Unión Europea están buscando sellar el proyecto de acuerdo sobre la salida de Gran Bretaña y la declaración política que lo acompaña sobre los futuros vínculos.
Está previsto que May llegue conversar con el jefe del ejecutivo de la UE, Jean-Claude Juncker, en Bruselas el sábado por la noche, horas antes de que comience la cumbre.
La portavoz de May dijo en Londres que trabajaría con el gobierno español en la disputa de Gibraltar.
España ha solicitado cambios en el tratado de retirada legal de Gran Bretaña y la declaración política que lo acompaña para aclarar que cualquier decisión sobre Gibraltar solo se tomará con Madrid.
España quiere un compromiso de Gran Bretaña por escrito antes de la cumbre del domingo, en la que el gobierno británico apoya la inclusión de aclaraciones sobre el estado de Gibraltar en el paquete Brexit.
“Queremos ver ese compromiso por escrito”, dijo el Secretario de Estado español para la Unión Europea, Luis Marco Aguiriano. “Cuando tengamos esa declaración por escrito con los otros documentos … el primer ministro tomará una decisión”.
El primer ministro, Pedro Sánchez, dijo el jueves que España estaría en contra del paquete Brexit el domingo si no se cambia.