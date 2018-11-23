Gibraltar feud between Spain and Britain prevents EU from clearing Brexit

The European Union is struggling to agree on Gibraltar before a Brexit summit. Spain’s last-minute objection over Gibraltar prevented the European body on Friday from clearing the last hurdle before a leaders’ summit on Sunday is due to endorse the Brexit deal with Britain.

Reuters reports that a meeting in Brussels of national negotiators of the 27 EU states staying on together after Brexit ended with no agreement on Gibraltar after nearly three hours. “The work continues,” one diplomatic source said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May and the leaders of the 27 countries remaining in the European Union are looking to rubber-stamp the draft agreement on the exit of Britain and the accompanying political declaration on future ties.

May is scheduled to arrive for more talks with the head of the EU’s executive, Jean-Claude Juncker, in Brussels late Saturday, hours before the summit is due to start.

May’s spokeswoman said in London that she would work with the Spanish government on the Gibraltar dispute.

Spain has asked for changes to Britain’s legal withdrawal treaty and the accompanying political declaration to make clear any decisions about Gibraltar would only be taken with Madrid.

Spain wants a commitment from Britain in writing before Sunday’s summit, in which the British government supports the inclusion of clarifications on the status of Gibraltar in the Brexit package.

“We want to see that commitment in writing,” said Spanish Secretary of State for the European Union Luis Marco Aguiriano. “When we have that declaration in writing with the other documents… the prime minister will make a decision.”

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday Spain would be against the Brexit package on Sunday if it is not changed.