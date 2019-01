Giuliani, Trump lawyer, says he does not know if campaign colluded with Russia

Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who has repeatedly denied any collusion with Russia during Trump’s 2016 campaign, now says he had no idea whether any aides colluded with Moscow during that time.

In a television interview with CNN on Wednesday night, Giuliani said, “I never said there was no collusion between the campaign, or between people in the campaign. I have no idea,” Giuliani told the cable news network.

“There is not a single bit of evidence the president of the United States committed the only crime you can commit here, conspired with the Russians to hack the DNC,” he said referring to the time the servers of the Democratic National Committee were hacked during the 2016 campaign and emails were released publicly.

“The president did not collude with the Russians,” Giuliani told CNN.

Reuters reports that in a subsequent interview with Giuliani, Trump’s lawyer reaffirmed his comments, noting that he only represented the president.

“I know the president wasn’t involved in collusion. How would I know about anybody else? I wouldn’t know,” he said.

Several members of Trump’s campaign, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, have either been charged or pleaded guilty as part of the investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.