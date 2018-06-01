Giuseppe Conte sworn in as Italy’s new prime minister

Giuseppe Conte, a law professor who has never before held political office, was sworn in as Italy’s new Prime Minister on Friday, heading a populist new government whose senior figures have expressed anti-immigrant and eurosceptic views. Conte presented his list of ministers to President Sergio Mattarella for the second time in a week, after his choice for economy minister had been rejected by Mattarella. Both Conte and Mattarella agreed on a pro-Europe minister, and the former candidate for minister was demoted to the less high-profile role of Europe affairs minister.
After months of political turmoil and four days of uncertainty that echoed all throughout the European Union, Italy finally has a new administration. But the problems are not over. Racial and economic resentment led Italians to vote far-right and populist parties into parliament. The Five Star Movement and The League parties then formed a coalition which now effectively controls most of the Italian government.
The leaders of both parties catered to anti-immigrant and euro-skeptic sentiments and the new administration is likely to be met with alarm by French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Angela Merkel, who both favor a stronger and more integrated Europe.
Reuters news agency quoted Mr. Conte as saying, “We will work intensely to realize our political objectives which we have already put together in our government contract.” He also pledged to “work with determination to improve the lives of all Italians.”
Giuseppe Conte es nuevo primer ministro de Italia
Giuseppe Conte, un profesor de derecho que nunca antes había ocupado un cargo político, fue juramentado como el nuevo primer ministro de Italia el viernes, al frente de un nuevo gobierno populista cuyos altos funcionarios han expresado opiniones antiinmigrantes y euroescépticas.
Conte presentó su lista de ministros al presidente Sergio Mattarella por segunda vez en una semana, luego de que su elección para el ministro de Economía fuera rechazada por Mattarella. Tanto Conte como Mattarella acordaron un ministro pro Europa, y el ex candidato a ministro fue degradado al departamento menos destacado de Asuntos Europeos.
Después de meses de agitación política y cuatro días de incertidumbre que hicieron eco en toda la Unión Europea, Italia finalmente cuenta con una nueva administración. Pero los problemas no han terminado. El resentimiento racial y económico llevó a los italianos a votar en el parlamento por partidos de extrema derecha y populistas. Los partidos de El Movimiento de Cinco Estrellas y La Liga formaron una coalición que ahora controla la mayor parte del gobierno italiano.
Los líderes de ambos partidos cultivaron sentimientos antiinmigrantes y euroescépticos y es probable que la nueva administración sea recibida con alarma por el presidente francés Emmanuel Macron y la canciller alemana Angela Merkel, quienes favorecen una Europa más fuerte e integrada.
La agencia de noticias Reuters citó al Sr. Conte diciendo: “Trabajaremos intensamente para cumplir nuestros objetivos políticos que ya hemos establecido en nuestro contrato con el gobierno”. También se comprometió a “trabajar con determinación para mejorar las vidas de todos los italianos”.