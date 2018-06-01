Giuseppe Conte sworn in as Italy’s new prime minister

Giuseppe Conte, a law professor who has never before held political office, was sworn in as Italy’s new Prime Minister on Friday, heading a populist new government whose senior figures have expressed anti-immigrant and eurosceptic views. Conte presented his list of ministers to President Sergio Mattarella for the second time in a week, after his choice for economy minister had been rejected by Mattarella. Both Conte and Mattarella agreed on a pro-Europe minister, and the former candidate for minister was demoted to the less high-profile role of Europe affairs minister.

After months of political turmoil and four days of uncertainty that echoed all throughout the European Union, Italy finally has a new administration. But the problems are not over. Racial and economic resentment led Italians to vote far-right and populist parties into parliament. The Five Star Movement and The League parties then formed a coalition which now effectively controls most of the Italian government.

The leaders of both parties catered to anti-immigrant and euro-skeptic sentiments and the new administration is likely to be met with alarm by French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Angela Merkel, who both favor a stronger and more integrated Europe.

Reuters news agency quoted Mr. Conte as saying, “We will work intensely to realize our political objectives which we have already put together in our government contract.” He also pledged to “work with determination to improve the lives of all Italians.”