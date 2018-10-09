Glastonbury tickets for 2019 sell out in half an hour

Tickets for the 2019 edition of one of the most famous music festivals in the world, Glastonbury, in the United Kingdom, sold out half an hour after going on sale as record numbers of people attempted to buy one.
The tickets were released just after 9 am on Sunday and the festival said via its official Twitter account that it was experiencing “incredible demand” within minutes. The festival’s co-organizer Emily Eavis announced at 9:36 a.m. that the sale was over.
Eavis tweeted: “Tickets have now all sold out! We are blown away by the huge demand, looks like record numbers tried. Thank you for your patience and incredible support and for those of you who missed out, there will be a ticket resale in April.”
The festival said it sold 135,000 tickets for the event each year. In 2018, it didn’t hold the festival as it allowed the ground at Worthy Farm in Somerset to recover.
While there is no official lineup announced yet, Eavis has hinted that Paul McCartney is “top of our list,” while other rumored headliners include Elton John, Kendrick Lamar and ABBA.
As for the Sunday afternoon “legend” slot, Eavis told the BBC: “I’ll give you a clue. It’s a female. She is not British, but I can’t give you any more clues because it will get me into trouble.”
Entradas para Glastonbury 2019 se agotan en media hora
Las entradas para la edición de 2019 de uno de los festivales de música más famosos del mundo, Glastonbury, en el Reino Unido, se agotaron media hora después de salir a la venta cuando un número récord de personas intentaron comprar una.
Las entradas se lanzaron justo después de las 9 am del domingo y el festival dijo a través de su cuenta oficial de Twitter que estaba experimentando una “demanda increíble” en cuestión de minutos. La coorganizadora del festival, Emily Eavis, anunció a las 9:36 a.m. que la venta había terminado.
Eavis tuiteó: “¡Las entradas ya se han agotado! Estamos impresionados por la gran demanda, parece que los números récord intentaron. Gracias por su paciencia y apoyo increíble y para aquellos de ustedes que se lo perdieron, habrá una reventa de boletos en abril”.
El festival dijo que vendió 135,000 entradas para el evento cada año. En 2018, no se celebró el festival, ya que permitió que se recuperara el terreno en Worthy Farm en Somerset.
Si bien aún no se ha anunciado una alineación oficial, Eavis ha insinuado que Paul McCartney está “hasta arriba de nuestra lista”, mientras que otros rumores principales incluyen a Elton John, Kendrick Lamar y ABBA.
En cuanto a la posición de “leyenda” del domingo por la tarde, Eavis dijo a la BBC: “Te daré una pista. Es una mujer. Ella no es británica, pero no puedo darte más pistas porque me meterá en problemas”.