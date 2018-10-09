Glastonbury tickets for 2019 sell out in half an hour

Tickets for the 2019 edition of one of the most famous music festivals in the world, Glastonbury, in the United Kingdom, sold out half an hour after going on sale as record numbers of people attempted to buy one.

The tickets were released just after 9 am on Sunday and the festival said via its official Twitter account that it was experiencing “incredible demand” within minutes. The festival’s co-organizer Emily Eavis announced at 9:36 a.m. that the sale was over.

Eavis tweeted: “Tickets have now all sold out! We are blown away by the huge demand, looks like record numbers tried. Thank you for your patience and incredible support and for those of you who missed out, there will be a ticket resale in April.”

The festival said it sold 135,000 tickets for the event each year. In 2018, it didn’t hold the festival as it allowed the ground at Worthy Farm in Somerset to recover.

While there is no official lineup announced yet, Eavis has hinted that Paul McCartney is “top of our list,” while other rumored headliners include Elton John, Kendrick Lamar and ABBA.

As for the Sunday afternoon “legend” slot, Eavis told the BBC: “I’ll give you a clue. It’s a female. She is not British, but I can’t give you any more clues because it will get me into trouble.”