Global STL seeks to attract French companies to St. Louis

GlobalSTL, a local organization that seeks to attract international businesses to St. Louis has partnered with AgrOnov, a French startup accelerator, in order to bring more food and agriculture technology companies to St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that GlobalSTL will use its understanding with AgrOnov as part of its strategy to use St. Louis’ growing agriculture innovation community. The organization has had success in the past attracting international businesses to the area, which have established their North Americans headquarters in the city.

As part of the deal, St. Louis companies will also be able to explore establishing operations in France.

“AgrOnov and Global STL are the perfect navigators for their respective world-class agriculture innovation and production ecosystems – providing the glue that will connect the Dijon/Burgundy region and the St. Louis/Midwest region through agriculture inovation,” said Vijay Chauhan, who led the effort on GlobalSTL’s side, in a statement. “France joins the growing constellation of international AgTech ecosystems now connected with St. Louis

GlobalSTL officials traveled to France in May 2017, while their French counterparts visited St. Louis in September 2017 to attend the Ag Innovation Showcase.