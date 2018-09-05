GOP Senator criticizes Trump’s tweets about Sessions: “The United States is not some banana republic”

On Sunday, president Donald Trump went on Twitter to complain about his Attorney General Jeff Sessions over the timing of the indictments of Reps. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) and Duncan D. Hunter (R-Calif).
Both indictments are creating problems for the GOP in terms of being able to successfully replace those candidates ahead of the November midterms. In the eyes of Trump, Sessions is handing Democrats two easy wins.
“Two long running, Obama era, investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the midterms, by the Jeff Sessions’ Justice Department. Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time. Good job, Jeff…” Trump tweeted.
He added that Democrats must be delighted with Sessions’ actions, just like they were with Comey’s after Trump fired him.
“…The Democrats, none of whom voted for Jeff Sessions, must love him now. Same thing with Lying James Comey. The Dems all hated him, wanted him out, thought he was disgusting – UNTIL I FIRED HIM! Immediately he became a wonderful man, a saint-like figure in fact. Really sick!”, the president added in a second tweet.
This is only the latest attack on Sessions in a long-standing grudge the president has on his attorney general after Sessions recused himself from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, and failed to avoid the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, whose investigation continues to close in on the president.
Through Trump’s outrageous remarks, most of the Republican Party remains silent, but two of the president’s critics issued statements after Trump’s tweets over the weekend.
Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) tweeted: “This is not the conduct of a president committed to defending and upholding the constitution, but rather a President looking to use the Department of Justice to settle political scores.”
Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) went a step further and commented that “the United States is not some banana republic with a two-tiered system of justice — one for the majority party and one for the minority party.”
Trump’s actions continue to face more and more opposition from within his own party and administration as his attitudes become more dictatorial.
Senador republicano critica tweets de Trump sobre Sessions: “Estados Unidos no es una república bananera”
El domingo, el presidente Donald Trump visitó Twitter para quejarse de su Fiscal General Jeff Sessions sobre el momento de las acusaciones contra los Representantes Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) Y Duncan D. Hunter (R-Calif).
Ambas acusaciones están creando problemas para el Partido Republicano en términos de poder reemplazar exitosamente a esos candidatos antes de los períodos intermedios de noviembre. A los ojos de Trump, Sessions le está dando a los demócratas dos victorias fáciles.
“Dos largas investigaciones de la era de Obama respecto a dos congresistas republicanos muy populares fueron llevadas a un cargo bien publicitado, justo antes de las elecciones de mitad de período, por el Departamento de Justicia de Jeff Sessions. Dos victorias fáciles ahora en duda porque no hay suficiente tiempo. Buen trabajo, Jeff…” tuiteó Trump.
Agregó que los demócratas deben estar encantados con las acciones de Sessions, al igual que lo hicieron con Comey después de que Trump lo despidió.
“… Los demócratas, ninguno de los cuales votó por Jeff Sessions, deben amarlo ahora. Lo mismo con el mentiroso James Comey. Todos los demócratas lo odiaban, lo querían fuera, pensaban que era asqueroso … ¡HASTA QUE LO DESPEDÍ! Inmediatamente se convirtió en un hombre maravilloso, una figura santa de hecho. ¡Realmente enfermo!”, agregó el presidente en un segundo tweet.
Este es solo el último ataque a Sessions en un rencor de larga data que el presidente tiene con su fiscal general después de que Sessions se haya retirado de la investigación sobre la interferencia rusa en las elecciones presidenciales de 2016, y no haya evitado el nombramiento del Fiscal Especial Robert Mueller, cuya investigación continúa acercándose al presidente.
A través de los escandalosos comentarios de Trump, la mayoría del Partido Republicano permanece en silencio, pero dos de los críticos del presidente emitieron declaraciones después de los tweets de Trump durante el fin de semana.
El senador Jeff Flake (republicano por Arizona) tuiteó: “Esta no es la conducta de un presidente comprometido con la defensa y el mantenimiento de la constitución, sino más bien un presidente que busca utilizar el Departamento de Justicia para saldar cuentas políticas”.
El senador Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) lo llevó un paso más lejos y comentó que “Estados Unidos no es una república bananera con un sistema de justicia de dos niveles: uno para el partido mayoritario y otro para el partido minoritario”.
Las acciones de Trump continúan enfrentando más y más oposición dentro de su propio partido y administración a medida que sus actitudes se vuelven más dictatoriales.