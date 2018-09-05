GOP Senator criticizes Trump’s tweets about Sessions: “The United States is not some banana republic”

On Sunday, president Donald Trump went on Twitter to complain about his Attorney General Jeff Sessions over the timing of the indictments of Reps. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) and Duncan D. Hunter (R-Calif).

Both indictments are creating problems for the GOP in terms of being able to successfully replace those candidates ahead of the November midterms. In the eyes of Trump, Sessions is handing Democrats two easy wins.

“Two long running, Obama era, investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the midterms, by the Jeff Sessions’ Justice Department. Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time. Good job, Jeff…” Trump tweeted.

He added that Democrats must be delighted with Sessions’ actions, just like they were with Comey’s after Trump fired him.

“…The Democrats, none of whom voted for Jeff Sessions, must love him now. Same thing with Lying James Comey. The Dems all hated him, wanted him out, thought he was disgusting – UNTIL I FIRED HIM! Immediately he became a wonderful man, a saint-like figure in fact. Really sick!”, the president added in a second tweet.

This is only the latest attack on Sessions in a long-standing grudge the president has on his attorney general after Sessions recused himself from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, and failed to avoid the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, whose investigation continues to close in on the president.

Through Trump’s outrageous remarks, most of the Republican Party remains silent, but two of the president’s critics issued statements after Trump’s tweets over the weekend.

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) tweeted: “This is not the conduct of a president committed to defending and upholding the constitution, but rather a President looking to use the Department of Justice to settle political scores.”

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) went a step further and commented that “the United States is not some banana republic with a two-tiered system of justice — one for the majority party and one for the minority party.”

Trump’s actions continue to face more and more opposition from within his own party and administration as his attitudes become more dictatorial.