Gov. Mike Parson declares June 15 as “St. Louis Blues Day”

Gov. Mike Parson declared that June 15 will be known as “St. Louis Blues Day” throughout Missouri, as celebrations for the Blues’ first Stanley Cup victory were held in St. Louis on Saturday.

Parson tweeted: “This win is a great moment for Missouri and the millions of Blues fans rejoicing everywhere!”

KSDK reports that the Stanley Cup arrived in St. Louis around 4 a.m. on Thursday. Alex Steen came out of the plane and hoisted the Cup in the air as he walked down the stairs. The team then took turns on the tarmac holding the Cup in front of the media and fans who gathered at the airport.

On Thursday, the Missouri State Capitol was lit blue in honor of the win.

The championship parade took place earlier on Saturday in downtown St. Louis, going from Market Street to the Gateway Arch.