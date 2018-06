Gov. Parson sets conciliatory tone in General Assembly speech

The new Missouri Governor Mike Parson addressed the General Assembly Monday at the state Capitol, where he delivered a 15-minute speech in a conciliatory tone.

He called on lawmakers to debate “with respect” and seemed to want to steer away from a scandal-plagued governor’s office that became the rule under his predecessor.

Parson took office after former governor Eric Greitens resigned amidst two lawsuits that were filed against him by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney, Kim Gardner.

On his address, Parson issued a veiled criticism of his predecessor by saying, “We have witnessed politics at its worst and at its best.” He seemed to be countering Greitens’ continuous remarks against “career politicians” when he said, “We should expect criticism and understand that some of it is unfair – but we must always take responsibility for our own actions.”

Parson also extended an invitation to both Republicans and Democrats to remain true to their public service. “Most of all, we must always remember that we serve the people and the state of Missouri – not the other way around.”

The new governor will begin a state-wide “listening tour” on Tuesday, and he will make a stop in St. Louis on Wednesday, after visiting Gordonville and Sikeston.