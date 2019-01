Government shutdown sends traders and farmers hunting for data

When the Department of Agriculture announced a slew of key farm reports would not be released on Friday due to the partial government shutdown, the phones at crop forecast Gro Intelligence began to ring.

The USDA was set to release its views on the projected size of U.S. soybean stockpiles, among other data, following a record-large domestic harvest and a trade war with China that has slowed U.S. exports.

Reuters reports that as commodity traders, economists, grain merchants and farmers are anxious for crop update to project their financial balance sheets and make spring planting decisions, they have looked for data elsewhere.

Sara Menker, the chief executive of New York-based Gro Intelligence said “it’s been crazy busy” at her offices.

To fill the void on data left by the government shutdown, traders and farmers are relying on private crop forecasters, satellite imagery firms and other studies offering analyses on trade and supplies. Some have even resorted to Twitter, scouring for tidbits on shifting weather patterns and rumors of grain exports, but they acknowledge that it is difficult to replace the USDA.

The government shutdown has now stretched into its 21st day.