Governor Eric Greitens resigns; felony charges dropped

Eric Greitens made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon that he will be retiring from the governor’s office, effective at 5 p.m. Friday. Greitens had been surrounded by scandal from an invasion of privacy charge and a computer tampering charge, which were both dismissed by the prosecution in light of his stepping down.

Greitens reiterated his innocence, arguing that he was the victim of a political conspiracy.

“This ordeal has been designed to cause an incredible amount of strain on my family. Millions of dollars in mounting legal bills, endless personal attacks designed to cause maximum damage to family and friends,” he said.

Both high-profile Democrats and Republicans had called for his resignation over the last couple of months as a scandal involving his former hairdresser and ex lover had been uncovered and was being prosecuted by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. He had been also accused of illegally using a donor list from a nonprofit organization he founded in order to fund his political campaign. Earlier this month, Greitens had seemed confident after Gardner had decided to dismiss the invasion of privacy charge against him. The tampering charge was dropped after Greitens announced he would retire.

“It is time for us to move on and help the state of Missouri get back to the business of government,” said Gardner during a news conference Wednesday morning.

“I believe the most fair and just way to resolve this situation is to dismiss the computer tampering case. If Mr. Greitens were convicted of this charge, it would be unlikely that he would be sentenced to prison given his first time offender status,” she continued.

Greitens had run on a platform of family values and cleaning out the governor’s office from the corruption he said it was plagued with. His first year in office, however, was dominated by a steady stream of corruption allegations, most stemming from his reliance on anonymous campaign contributions routed through secretive nonprofits.

Mike Parson, 63, a fellow Republican and former sheriff who served 11 years in the General Assembly before being elected as lieutenant governor in 2016, will take over as Missouri’s 57th governor, the Kansas City Star reported. He will finish Greitens’ term, which runs until January 2021.

During the news conference where he announced his resignation, Greitens said that the scrutiny he faced had become too intense to continue as governor.

“Legal harassment of colleagues, friends and campaign workers and it’s clear that for the forces that oppose us, there is no end in sight. I cannot allow those forces to continue to cause pain and difficulty to the people that I love.”