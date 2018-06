Governor Greitens announces pardons before resignation

Outgoing Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has issued five pardons and commuted four sentences on Friday, during the last hours of his tenure. He is expected to resign from office at 5 p.m. Friday.

Greitens issued the following statement Friday afternoon:

“The ability to make wrong things right, for Missourians who have not gotten fair treatment from our criminal justice system, is one of the most solemn and precious abilities of a Governor. I believe in justice, and I believe that with these actions today, justice will be done,” read part of the statement.

Among the sentences commuted, is that of Jessie McKim, of whom Greitens said in his statement: “Jessie McKim is currently serving a life sentence, without the possibility of parole, for a crime he did not commit. He has been behind bars for 20 years. He was convicted of murder, but since then, six experts have concluded that the cause of death identified at the time was completely wrong.” He added, “We cannot undo what has been done. We cannot give him back that time. What we can do, is give him a chance to start again.”

Among the stories highlighted in the statement was also that of Alvis Williams, who was sentenced to 80 years in prison for committing a burglary. Greitens explained his case as follows: “”Alvis Williams was convicted of burglary–stealing a Sony Walkman, VCR, and other electronics–and sentenced to 80 years in prison for a burglary. He has already served 23 years. The prosecutor hoped, at most, to send him away for 20 years. He was sentenced to 80. That is 60 years longer than the prosecutor asked for, and 70 years longer than he could possibly be sentenced today.

The list of sentences commuted is completed by Rodney Lincoln, who was wrongly convicted of capital murder and Verdia Miller, who has served 35 years for a murder she did not commit.

Among those pardoned are Stacey Lannert, who was victim of constant rape and abuse. Lannert’s father also raped her younger sister, so she killer him using his gun. Her sentence was commuted in 2009, and now the charge will be removed from her record altogether. She is now a public servant and advocate for justice.

Mark Whittle, also a public servant; Gary Thomas, a former Marine; and Betty Coleman, who inadvertently played a role in a murder committed by her former abusive boyfriend, were also pardoned.