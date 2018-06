Governor Parson in St. Louis Wednesday

Missouri Governor Mike Parson is in St. Louis Wednesday. As part of his schedule, he’s meeting with St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger.

He will also meet with St. Louis area top employers, Boeing, Schnuck’s Markets, the Regional Business Council, Washington University and Mercy Hospital.

KMOV reported that Governor Parson is expected to continue talks on the state’s infrastructure and workforce development.

On Thursday, Parson will travel to Washington D.C. to lay out Missouri’s needs and priorities. He will meet with the Department of Labor, the Department of Transportation, as well as other federal officials from the Department of Commerce and the Small Business Administration.

He will also take part in a lunch with President Trump, along a group of governors.

At the end of the week, Parson is expected to sign several bills in Jefferson City on Friday.