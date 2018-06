Governor Parson meets with St. Louis County Executive and Police Chief

Missouri Governor Mike Parson visited St. Louis Wednesday and talked crime and jobs with St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger and St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar.

“It is important for me to get out and be here to see what their concerns are and how we can work together,” Parson said.

The meeting between the three men lasted over 90 minutes. They discussed largely about crime and the Metro.

“With respect for public safety in the county, the state of public safety is very good currently,” Stenger said.

Belmar said the Metro is safer now in comparison with last year, despite police investigating a recent attack by six suspects who assaulted a Metro rider.

Belmar cited some figures with respect to the Metro. “Crime in St. Louis County on Metro is down 47 percent. Crime on Metro in St. Clair County it’s down 46 percent. In St. Louis, it’s down 22 percent,” Belmar said.

However, as KPLR reports, Stenger’s political opponent in next election, Mark Mantovani, contradicted Stenger’s claims, saying that MetroLink ridership has dropped 16 percent since 2014. Mantovani cited the public’s safety concerns as the cause.

Stenger and Parson also talked about jobs, including bringing more to aerospace company Boeing, a big employer in St. Louis. The governor is Thursday in Washington D.C. to lay out Missouri’s priorities and participate in a lunch with president Trump and other governors.