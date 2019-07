Governor says agriculture company is planning “significant” expansion in St. Louis

Representatives with Gov. Mike Parson’s office said on Monday that the governor would announce on Tuesday an agricultural company expansion in St. Louis.

According to Parson’s office, the expansion “will bring a significant number of new, high-paying jobs to the St. Louis area.”

A press release said the following: “The announcement comes after Governor Parson’s first European trade mission, where he traveled internationally to highlight Missouri as an ideal location for business.”

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that while overseas, Parson met with Bayer AG CEO Tener Baumann. The German pharmaceutical company acquired agricultural giant Monsanto, based in Creve Coeur, in 2018. However, a Bayer spokesman declined to comment on a possible expansion in the St. Louis area.