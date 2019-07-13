Gratitude as a philosophy of life
BY ISMAEL CALA
Gratitude is an attitude of life. When you thank, you recognize that your existence is full of blessings.
This week, Russell Wilson, the highest paid football player, gave each colleague 12,000 dollars of Amazon shares in appreciation for the protection they provide in each game. “You have invested in my life … this is my investment in yours,” the player said in a thank-you letter.
In an investigation carried out by the doctors Amit Kumar and Nicholas Epley, and which counted on the participation of almost a hundred individuals, the effects of producing letters of thanks to people whose help was relevant to achieve a task were measured.
There it became evident that people tend to underestimate the real effect of a note that expresses gratitude towards others. However, those who receive these gestures tend to experience a great moment of euphoria, because they perceive the human warmth of those who show their affection.
Teacher Deepak Chopra reminds us that “gratitude is an immensely powerful force that we can use to expand our happiness, create relationships of love and even improve our health.”
An investigation by the University of Minnesota suggests that the level of appreciation is inherited by 40%. The logical question here is: do we have a predisposition to gratitude or is it something we need to cultivate deliberately?
The wonderful fact of breathing is in itself the biggest reason to live from gratitude. Once we recognize it, gratitude is incorporated automatically into our walk through life and allows us to see obstacles as opportunities to grow.
The way we live challenges can make us lose consciousness of it. It is easy to appreciate the good things that happen to us, but what happens when what we long for is not given?
Think of that moment in which you found yourself completely stuck, when the obstacles were at full volume and the fears were glimpsed. Precisely, that is a good time to be grateful. Because it helps us see the situation in a way that can reduce panic and open up thinking to new solutions.
Gratitude puts situations in perspective. If we are able to see both the good and the bad, it becomes harder to complain. Adopt gratitude as a philosophy of life and prepare to receive what you long for!
www.IsmaelCala.com
Twitter: @cala
Instagram: ismaelcala
Facebook: Ismael Cala
La gratitud como filosofía de vida
POR ISMAEL CALA
@CALA
@CALA
La gratitud es una actitud de vida. Cuando agradeces, reconoces que tu existencia está llena de bendiciones.
Esta semana, Russell Wilson, el jugador mejor pagado del fútbol americano, regaló a cada colega 12.000 dólares de acciones en Amazon en agradecimiento por la protección que le brindan en cada partido. “Ustedes han invertido en mi vida… esta es mi inversión en la de ustedes”, dijo el jugador en una carta de agradecimiento.
En una investigación llevada a cabo por los doctores Amit Kumar y Nicholas Epley, y que contó con la participación de casi un centenar de individuos, se midieron los efectos que producía escribir cartas de agradecimiento a personas cuya ayuda fue relevante para lograr un cometido.
Allí se evidenció que las personas tendemos a subestimar el efecto real de una nota que exprese gratitud hacia los demás. Sin embargo, quienes reciben estos gestos tienden a vivir un gran momento de euforia, porque perciben la calidez humana de quien demuestra su afecto.
El maestro Deepak Chopra nos recuerda que “la gratitud es una fuerza inmensamente poderosa que podemos usar para expandir nuestra felicidad, crear relaciones de amor e, incluso, mejorar nuestra salud”.
Una investigación de la Universidad de Minnesota sugiere que el nivel de agradecimiento se hereda en un 40%. La pregunta lógica aquí es: ¿tenemos una predisposición a la gratitud o es algo que necesitamos cultivar deliberadamente?
El maravilloso hecho de respirar es de por sí la mayor razón para vivir desde la gratitud. Una vez que lo reconocemos, la gratitud se incorpora de manera automática en nuestro andar por la vida y nos permite ver los obstáculos como oportunidades para crecer.
La manera en que vivimos los desafíos puede hacernos perder consciencia de ello. Es sencillo agradecer las cosas buenas que nos pasan, pero ¿qué sucede cuando aquello que tanto anhelamos no se da?
Piensa en ese instante en el que te encontraste completamente atascado, cuando los obstáculos estaban a todo volumen y los temores se vislumbraban. Precisamente, ése es un buen momento para estar agradecidos. Porque nos ayuda a ver la situación de una forma que puede disminuir el pánico y a abrir el pensamiento a nuevas soluciones.
La gratitud pone las situaciones en perspectiva. Si somos capaces de ver tanto lo bueno como lo malo, se hace más difícil quejarse. ¡Adopta la gratitud como filosofía de vida y prepárate para recibir lo que anhelas!