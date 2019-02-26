“Green Book” triumphs over “Roma” at the Oscars

Road trip movie “Green Book” beat “Roma” to win the Best Picture Oscar on Sunday, denying Netflix its first ever top Oscar.

“Roma” did, however, take home Best Foreign Language Picture, for which it was also nominated. Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón also won two Oscars for Best Cinematography and Best Director, becoming only the second ever person in history to do so.

“The Favourite”, which had received ten nominations, only took home one Oscar, but it was the biggest surprise of the night. Olivia Colman won for her portrayal of monarch Queen Anne, beating presumed front-runner Glenn Close, who starred in “The Wife”.

One of the biggest winners of the night was “Bohemian Rhapsody”, who took home several Oscars, most prominent of all, Best Actor for Rami Malek, who beat favorite Christian Bale, for his portrayal as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

Sunday night awards were also quite diverse, as a Mexican director took home the Best Director Prize for the 5th time in 6 years, and “Black Panther” and “BlacKkKlansman” also took home top prizes.

Reuters reports that the Oscar ceremony went ahead without a host for the first time since 1989 and was instead filled with musical performances from Queen, Bette Midler, Jennifer Hudson and Lady Gaga, who won her first Oscar for Best Song.