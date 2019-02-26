“Green Book” triumphs over “Roma” at the Oscars

Road trip movie “Green Book” beat “Roma” to win the Best Picture Oscar on Sunday, denying Netflix its first ever top Oscar.
“Roma” did, however, take home Best Foreign Language Picture, for which it was also nominated. Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón also won two Oscars for Best Cinematography and Best Director, becoming only the second ever person in history to do so.
“The Favourite”, which had received ten nominations, only took home one Oscar, but it was the biggest surprise of the night. Olivia Colman won for her portrayal of monarch Queen Anne, beating presumed front-runner Glenn Close, who starred in “The Wife”.
One of the biggest winners of the night was “Bohemian Rhapsody”, who took home several Oscars, most prominent of all, Best Actor for Rami Malek, who beat favorite Christian Bale, for his portrayal as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.
Sunday night awards were also quite diverse, as a Mexican director took home the Best Director Prize for the 5th time in 6 years, and “Black Panther” and “BlacKkKlansman” also took home top prizes.
Reuters reports that the Oscar ceremony went ahead without a host for the first time since 1989 and was instead filled with musical performances from Queen, Bette Midler, Jennifer Hudson and Lady Gaga, who won her first Oscar for Best Song.
“Green Book” triunfa sobre “Roma” en los Oscars
La película “Green Book” del viaje por carretera venció a “Roma” para ganar el Oscar a la Mejor Película el domingo, negando a Netflix su primer Oscar más importante.
Sin embargo, “Roma” se llevó a casa la Mejor Película en Idioma Extranjero, por la cual también fue nominada. El director mexicano Alfonso Cuarón también ganó dos premios Oscar a la Mejor Fotografía y al Mejor Director, convirtiéndose en la segunda persona en la historia en hacerlo.
“The Favorite”, que había recibido diez nominaciones, solo se llevó a casa un Oscar, pero fue la mayor sorpresa de la noche. Olivia Colman ganó por su interpretación de la reina monarca Anne, superando a la presunta favorita Glenn Close, quien protagonizó “The Wife”.
Uno de los ganadores más grandes de la noche fue “Bohemian Rhapsody”, quien se llevó a casa varios Oscar, el más destacado de todos, el Mejor Actor para Rami Malek, quien venció al favorito Christian Bale, por su interpretación como el líder de la Reina Freddie Mercury.
Los premios de la noche del domingo también fueron bastante diversos, ya que un director mexicano se llevó a casa el Premio al Mejor Director por 5ª vez en 6 años, y “Black Panther” y “BlacKkKlansman” también se llevaron los mejores premios.
Reuters informa que la ceremonia de los Oscar se llevó a cabo sin un anfitrión por primera vez desde 1989 y que en su lugar se llenaron las actuaciones musicales de Queen, Bette Midler, Jennifer Hudson y Lady Gaga, quien ganó su primer Oscar por Mejor Canción.