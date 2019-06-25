Greensfelder CEO dies in bicycling accident

The president and CEO of ST. Louis law firm Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale died in a bicycling accident on Sunday.

St. Louis County polices 64-year-old Timothy Thornton died on Sunday after his bicycle was struck by a pickup truck in Wildwood. However, authorities did not name Thornton as the victim of the accident until Tuesday.

Fox 2 reports that the 62-year-old truck driver remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The law firm released a statement on its website calling Thornton, a resident of Chesterfield, “an inspiring and widely admired leader.”

Greensfelder Chief Opearating Officer Heather Henry said: “This is a huge loss for the Greensfelder family. Tim was an inspiring and widely admired leader and will be greatly missed. His passion for the firm and its people was contagious.”

Thornton was Greensfelder’s first CEO, taking the position in 2016.