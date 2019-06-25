Greensfelder CEO dies in bicycling accident

The president and CEO of ST. Louis law firm Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale died in a bicycling accident on Sunday.
St. Louis County polices 64-year-old Timothy Thornton died on Sunday after his bicycle was struck by a pickup truck in Wildwood. However, authorities did not name Thornton as the victim of the accident until Tuesday.
Fox 2 reports that the 62-year-old truck driver remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
The law firm released a statement on its website calling Thornton, a resident of Chesterfield, “an inspiring and widely admired leader.”
Greensfelder Chief Opearating Officer Heather Henry said: “This is a huge loss for the Greensfelder family. Tim was an inspiring and widely admired leader and will be greatly missed. His passion for the firm and its people was contagious.”
Thornton was Greensfelder’s first CEO, taking the position in 2016.
CEO de Greensfelder muere en accidente de bicicleta
El presidente y CEO de ST. El bufete de abogados Louis Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale murió en un accidente de bicicleta el domingo.
Las policías del condado de St. Louis, Timothy Thornton, de 64 años, murieron el domingo luego de que su bicicleta fue golpeada por una camioneta en Wildwood. Sin embargo, las autoridades no nombraron a Thornton como víctima del accidente hasta el martes.
Fox 2 informa que el conductor de camión de 62 años permaneció en la escena y cooperó con la investigación.
El bufete de abogados publicó una declaración en su sitio web que llama a Thornton, residente de Chesterfield, “un líder inspirador y ampliamente admirado”.
La Directora de Operaciones de Greensfelder, Heather Henry, dijo: “Esta es una gran pérdida para la familia Greensfelder. Tim fue un líder inspirador y ampliamente admirado y será muy extrañado. Su pasión por la firma y su gente fue contagiosa”.
Thornton fue el primer CEO de Greensfelder, asumiendo el cargo en 2016.