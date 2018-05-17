Greitens’ defense wants to publicly question witnesses

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens’ lawyers said on Wednesday that they want to publicly question the woman at the center of the invasion of privacy charge that was abruptly dropped by the prosecution on Monday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that lawyers representing Greitens want to be able to question any witnesses that could be used to try to impeach the governor.

Defense lawyers and special House committee members met on Wednesday and engaged in a sometimes tense and confrontational discussion. The attorneys want the House to establish rules allowing them to call and cross-examine witnesses during a special legislative session that is to begin Friday.

House committee members said they, too, want a public hearing process that guarantees that they get to the truth. They want Greitens to testify, which he has not yet done. Until now, the committee has taken witness testimony in secret.