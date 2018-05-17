Greitens’ defense wants to publicly question witnesses

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens’ lawyers said on Wednesday that they want to publicly question the woman at the center of the invasion of privacy charge that was abruptly dropped by the prosecution on Monday.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that lawyers representing Greitens want to be able to question any witnesses that could be used to try to impeach the governor.
Defense lawyers and special House committee members met on Wednesday and engaged in a sometimes tense and confrontational discussion. The attorneys want the House to establish rules allowing them to call and cross-examine witnesses during a special legislative session that is to begin Friday.
House committee members said they, too, want a public hearing process that guarantees that they get to the truth. They want Greitens to testify, which he has not yet done. Until now, the committee has taken witness testimony in secret.
Defensa de Greitens quiere interrogar públicamente a testigos
Los abogados del gobernador de Misuri, Eric Greitens, dijeron el miércoles que quieren cuestionar públicamente a la mujer en el centro de la acusación por invasión de privacidad que fue retirada repentinamente por la fiscalía el lunes.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que los abogados que representan a Greitens quieren poder interrogar a cualquier testigo que pueda ser utilizado para tratar de acusar al gobernador y removerlo de su cargo.
Los abogados de la defensa y los miembros especiales del comité de la Cámara se reunieron el miércoles y participaron en una discusión a veces tensa y conflictiva. Los abogados quieren que la Cámara establezca reglas que les permitan llamar e interrogar a los testigos durante una sesión legislativa especial que comenzará el viernes.
Los miembros del comité dijeron que ellos también quieren un proceso de audiencia pública que garantice que se llegue a la verdad. Quieren que Greitens testifique, lo que aún no ha hecho. Hasta ahora, el comité ha tomado los testimonios de testigos en secreto.