Greitens’ lawyers approached prosecution with deal about resignation

It’s been reported by several news outlets on Wednesday that lawyers for Missouri Governor Eric Greitens contacted St. Louis prosecutors on Saturday, and proposed that he would resign from the governor’s office if Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner dropped a felony charge against him.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that said plan came to fruition this week, when the governor made the announcement on Tuesday that he would leave office by the end of the week. The governor’s statement was followed by an announcement from the prosecution that they would drop charges concerning a computer tampering case that Greitens faced in St. Louis.

Gardner, a Democrat, announced the dismissal of the charge on Wednesday during a press conference at the Carnahan Courthouse. Her office had charged Greitens, a Republican, on April 20 with illegal using a donor list from nonprofit The Mission Continues in order to fund his gubernatorial run in 2016.

Gardner said upon announcing that she would drop the charges: “Sometimes pursuing charges is not the right thing to do for our city or our state.”

Greitens will leave office effective Friday at 5 p.m.